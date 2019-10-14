pets

190-pound Mastiff rescued from Utah trail is a big, good boy

By Thomas M. Rizza
SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah -- The Salt Lake County Sheriff's search and rescue team had some heavy lifting to do over the weekend.

At around 6:30 p.m. Sunday, a group of hikers called rescuers to the Grandeur Peak Trail in Utah, where they reported a man and his dog were injured on the trail.

RELATED: Massive 26-pound cat 'BeeJay' looking for forever home in Philadelphia

The team found the 190-pound, 3-year-old Mastiff named Floyd and his owner about two miles up the trail, just as nightfall arrived and temperatures quickly dropped.

Rescuers packed Floyd in a litter and carried him for the long and heavy trek down the mountain. They say he was a good boy and was happy to be helped out.

The whole operation took about four hours.

They hope Floyd and his owner will be up and hiking again soon.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsutahdogsrescuepetscute animalshikingdogabc7 originals
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PETS
Keep lost pets at home, save space at LA animal shelters
Owning a dog helps you live longer, researchers say
Watch as golden retriever gets relaxing massage
Dog jumps on venomous snake to save human brothers
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Uber passenger fatally struck by CHP vehicle on 101 Fwy
New CA law gives child sex abuse survivors more time to file lawsuits
Dozens of structures damaged, containment increases for deadly Saddleridge Fire
Mobile home park closed amid public health concerns after deadly fire
Suspect surrenders in Sylmar after erratic CHP chase
Disney lists 'basically everything' you can watch on Disney Plus
Inglewood home prices soar 63 percent: Report
Show More
Creepy dolls and pickled snakes: Explore the spookiest art gallery in Long Beach
LA marks Indigenous Peoples Day with celebration
Texas officer who fatally shot woman in her own home resigns
South Korean pop star Sulli found dead at her home
'Hamilton' star Miguel Cervantes' 3-year-old daughter has died
More TOP STORIES News