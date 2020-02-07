Pets & Animals

Two exotic cockatoos, named Yoda and Cleo, stolen from Palmdale store - video

By ABC7.com staff
PALMDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- A search is underway for two exotic birds that were stolen from a Palmdale pet store.

They were taken from High Country Feed and Pet.

Yoda is a white goffin cockatoo and Cleo is a citron cockatoo.

They retail for about $2,000 each.

Surveillance cameras captured the moment the thieves broke in through the front door and snatched the birds.

The shop owner says it happened sometime overnight after the store closed Jan. 25.

The birds were taken from their cages and put into pillowcases or bags.

The owner is worried about the safety of the birds.

They've alerted local pet stores and vets to keep an eye out for anyone trying to sell them.
