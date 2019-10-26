Pets & Animals

2 horses killed, 2 riders in critical condition after crash in Lake View Terrace

By ABC7.com staff
LAKE VIEW TERRACE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Two horses were killed and two riders were left in critical condition after a crash in Lake View Terrace Friday evening.

The incident happened shortly before 10 p.m. at Foothill Boulevard and Wheatland Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The riders were on horseback when they were struck by a vehicle. The driver fled on foot after the crash.

The two victims were transported in critical condition.

Footage from AIR7 HD showed the horses lying in a roadway.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
