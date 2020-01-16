2 puppies rescued from possible rabbit den in Jurupa Valley

JURUPA VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- A pair of pups was rescued from a large den-like hole in Jurupa Valley.Riverside County Animal Services found the puppies on Sunday after receiving multiple calls about the stray Chihuahua mixes over the span of several days.Animal services officers discovered one of the dogs in a fenced-in area near a canal by Pacific Avenue and 45th Street, according to the animal services department. Moments later, the pup vanished and was found along with the other dog in the nearby hole with various tunnels - possibly made by rabbits or other critters.Both dogs were rescued from the hole and transported to the Western Riverside County/City Animal Shelter nearby, where they received "very necessary bathing."Workers at the Jurupa Valley Animal Shelter will care for the 8-week-old puppies until they can be put up for adoption.