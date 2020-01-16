Pets & Animals

2 puppies rescued from possible rabbit den in Jurupa Valley

JURUPA VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- A pair of pups was rescued from a large den-like hole in Jurupa Valley.

Riverside County Animal Services found the puppies on Sunday after receiving multiple calls about the stray Chihuahua mixes over the span of several days.

Animal services officers discovered one of the dogs in a fenced-in area near a canal by Pacific Avenue and 45th Street, according to the animal services department. Moments later, the pup vanished and was found along with the other dog in the nearby hole with various tunnels - possibly made by rabbits or other critters.

Both dogs were rescued from the hole and transported to the Western Riverside County/City Animal Shelter nearby, where they received "very necessary bathing."

Workers at the Jurupa Valley Animal Shelter will care for the 8-week-old puppies until they can be put up for adoption.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsjurupa valleyriverside countydogsrescuepet rescueanimals
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Passenger describes apparent plane engine fire, fearful of missile
LA councilmen call on MLB to award World Series titles to Dodgers
Storm moving into SoCal threatens Grapevine closure
Chief justice, senators sworn in for Trump impeachment
Torrance 7-Eleven clerk in coma after attack over stolen beer
SoCal forecast: Morning clouds, rain expected Thursday evening
Carlos Beltran out as Mets manager after scandal
Show More
GAO: White House violated law in freezing Ukraine aid
Researchers tie massive Pacific seabird die-off to heat wave
IE man accused of lewd act near middle school, following teen girls
LAUSD agrees to multimillion-dollar child sex abuse settlement
Man pointed bow at family in road rage incident, daughter says
More TOP STORIES News