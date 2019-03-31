Norwalk dog attack: 2-year-old child, father bitten by family Rottweiler

NORWALK, Calif. (KABC) -- A 2-year-old child has been transported to a nearby hospital after getting bitten by the family's own dog in Norwalk on Saturday.Los Angeles County sheriff's officials said they responded to the area of Zues Avenue and Crewe Street shortly before 1:30 p.m.The child and father were both attacked by their Rottweiler, officials said. The toddler was transported with non-life-threatening injuries and is in stable condition.A witness said the attack happened as the family was outside walking the dog.The dog was taken by Animal Control officers after the incident.