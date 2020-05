EMBED >More News Videos While the Gentle Barn Animal Sanctuary in Santa Clarita may be closed to human guests, a litter of puppies took advantage and stopped by for a visit.

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- It's the great goat getaway!Video shows a tribe of goats roaming the streets in San Jose Tuesday evening.An ABC7 viewer tells us the goats broke through a fence and just wandered the residential streets. Some of them stopped to grab some "snacks," munching on neighbor's plants.A few neighbors did their best to herd them but were clearly outnumbered.