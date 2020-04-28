24 cats rescued from hot car with 'urine-saturated' food, no water in Ontario

ONTARIO, Calif. (KABC) -- Two dozen cats are recovering after being trapped inside a vehicle without water or fresh food amid sweltering temperatures in Ontario Monday, officials said.
Ontario police initially notified the Inland Valley Humane Society & SPCA that a vehicle with several cats inside was parked at the Quality Inn Ontario Convention Center.
When officers arrived, they noticed a "potent smell" coming from the Honda Civic and pried open the door. Besides no signs of drinking water, temperatures inside the vehicle reached 118 degrees, according to a news release from the IVHS & SPCA.
One window was cracked open a total of three centimeters.
The IVHS & SPCA says 24 cats were left inside and that officers also found excrement and only "urine-saturated food" in the vehicle.
The owner of the vehicle, identified as a guest of the hotel, was cited and issued 24 citations for crimes against animals.
The cats were immediately assessed by a veterinarian for trauma.
All of them will be available for fostering or adoption at the IVHS & SPCA.
Donations are also being accepted at ivhsspca.org/donate.
