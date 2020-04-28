Pets & Animals

24 cats rescued from hot car with 'urine-saturated' food, no water in Ontario

Two dozen cats will soon be ready for their "furever" homes after being rescued from a vehicle without water or fresh food amid sweltering temperatures in Ontario.
ONTARIO, Calif. (KABC) -- Two dozen cats are recovering after being trapped inside a vehicle without water or fresh food amid sweltering temperatures in Ontario Monday, officials said.

Ontario police initially notified the Inland Valley Humane Society & SPCA that a vehicle with several cats inside was parked at the Quality Inn Ontario Convention Center.

When officers arrived, they noticed a "potent smell" coming from the Honda Civic and pried open the door. Besides no signs of drinking water, temperatures inside the vehicle reached 118 degrees, according to a news release from the IVHS & SPCA.

One window was cracked open a total of three centimeters.

The IVHS & SPCA says 24 cats were left inside and that officers also found excrement and only "urine-saturated food" in the vehicle.

The owner of the vehicle, identified as a guest of the hotel, was cited and issued 24 citations for crimes against animals.

The cats were immediately assessed by a veterinarian for trauma.

All of them will be available for fostering or adoption at the IVHS & SPCA.

Donations are also being accepted at ivhsspca.org/donate.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsontariosan bernardino countyanimal rescuecatshot car
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LA Mayor Garcetti says 'safer-at-home' orders could be eased within weeks
WATCH TODAY: Newsom to discuss redrawing floor plans at businesses, schools
Corona hair salon reopens despite stay-at-home orders
Authorities investigating egg attack on vendor in South LA
LIVE | Blue Angels, Thunderbirds salute frontline workers with formation flight over
Coronavirus could be tied to rare illness in children
Doctor who treated coronavirus patients dies by suicide
Show More
Retired LAPD sergeant raises thousands to save beloved Los Feliz eatery
Chargers draft UCLA star RB Joshua Kelley
Family dog tests positive for COVID-19 in North Carolina
LA County fatalities from COVID-19 grow to 942
Report: 33% of LA apartment hunters looking to move to other cities
More TOP STORIES News