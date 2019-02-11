PETS & ANIMALS

Three alpacas brutally killed by dogs at Vallejo farm

EMBED </>More Videos

Volunteers and school children in Vallejo are devastated by the deaths of three alpacas over the weekend after a vicious attack by two loose dogs at Loma Vista Farm. (KGO-TV)

By Laura Anthony
VALLEJO, Calif. --
Volunteers and school children in Vallejo were devastated by the deaths of three alpacas over the weekend after a vicious attack by two loose dogs at Loma Vista Farm.

Five other animals were injured. The dogs, both huskies, were captured by Solano County Animal Control.

"This is where they lived, their home," said Rita Leroy, who has been overseeing Loma Vista for nearly 30 years.

Leroy said never before has her farm seen a tragedy like this.

"We're just devastated," said Leroy, as she stood next to the empty alpaca pen. "The alpacas were gentle, loving creatures that the children loved dearly. We're going to be very sad for a long time."

The three prized alpacas were named Racer, Skyfall and Pacheco. They were killed Friday night by the two huskies who had escaped from a nearby home.

Besides the alpacas that were killed, two goats and three sheep were also attacked by the dogs. They are still at the farm, recovering from their injuries.

The farm is adjacent to both an elementary and middle school, where school psychologist Cecilia Cruz said the students are grieving the loss of the animals they've come to know and love.

The owners of the two dogs, named Demi and Buddy, have relinquished the animals to Solano County Animal Control. Their future will be decided later this week.

Anyone wanting more information about the farm can go to the Loma Vista's website.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsanimal attackanimals in perildog attackdogsanimal newsNorthern California
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Top dog: Wire fox terrier wins Westminster Dog Show title
IE family encounters mountain lion in home
spcaLA centers offering major discount to adopt big-breed dogs
Hero dog breaks out of home, saves family from gas leak
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Storm to unleash over 5 inches of rain for parts of SoCal
LA sex assault suspect killed in North Carolina police shooting
Ted Cruz wants drug lord El Chapo to fund border wall
Massive fire erupts in Huntington Park building
Aranda Briones missing case: 2 arrested on suspicion of murder
Geysers triggered by crash shut down PCH in Santa Monica
Long Beach water main break causes major flooding
'Frozen 2': The first teaser trailer is here!
Show More
LA City Council votes unanimously to require contractors to disclose NRA ties
Target toddler unicorn boots recalled due to possible choking hazard
Cerritos College offers 2 years of free tuition
7M Americans were more than 90 days late on car payments in 2018: report
Police chase: Woman taken into custody in Atwater Village
More News