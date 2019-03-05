Pets & Animals

3 Sumatran tiger cubs get weighed in tub at Australian zoo

Three Sumatran tiger cubs were born at the Taronga Zoo in Sydney, Australia, in January and they had a cute photo opp during a recent weigh-in.

The six-week old cubs were placed inside a tub for the weekly weigh-in.

The zoo said the cubs become more playful every day and will soon begin to eat solid food and venture farther from their den.

Their names will be announced within the next two weeks.
