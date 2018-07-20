PETS & ANIMALS

361 golden retrievers assemble in Scottish Highlands

EMBED </>More Videos

The dogs were celebrating the 150th anniversary of their breed. (Sandra Mailer/REX/Shutterstock)

A massive group of golden retrievers gathered in the Scottish Highlands to celebrate a special anniversary.

The group of dogs met on July 19, at Guisachan Estate, where golden retrievers were first bred in 1868. The gathering was in celebration of the 150th anniversary of the breed.

According to Friends of Guisachan, the breed began by breeding a Wavy-coated Retriever and a Tweed Water Spaniel.

Friends of Guisachan said, "The Guisachan dogs were bred to be strong working dogs hunting grouse, partridge and deer."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsdogscute animalsfeel goodu.s. & world
PETS & ANIMALS
Ant invasion hits SoCal homes
Santa Ana couple find python in bathroom
Fat cat seeking the purrfect new home
Florida man, 88, burns raccoon alive over eating mangoes
Cute animal friends: Monkey & dog tumble around and more
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
LAPD investigating possible road-rage shooting of Lyft driver
Suspect injured in OIS near Pasadena's Old Town
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanantly
3 men face over 1K charges each for sexually abusing farm animals
DA reviewing Boyle Heights fatal involving sheriff's SUV
Rep. Duncan Hunter and wife indicted on campaign finance charges
Banning school dean accused of trying to lure underage boy
Show More
Mom speaks out about son's death after OC doc found guilty of sober-home scam
Ant invasion hits SoCal homes
7.3 earthquake rocks Venezuela's coast
Santa Ana couple find python in bathroom
Pechanga Resort and Casino hiring veterans, service dogs as security officers
More News