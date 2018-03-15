A 68-year-old woman reeled in a giant 136-pound bass that measured more than five feet in length while on vacation in Australia.Sue Elcock was enjoying some family time on holiday from the U.K. when suddenly there was a nibble on her line.Forty minutes later, she reeled in the bass that was taller than herself."I couldn't believe it, I didn't even know what it was," said Elcock. "Obviously, I don't go fishing in England. I play golf."Elcock wasn't planning on doing any fishing during her vacation until her son talked her onto the boat."I'm very proud of her, very jealous as well," said Simon Elcock, her son. "I'd said she wasn't even meant to be fishing, only to be watching."Elcock is now in the boat's hall of fame after pulling in its biggest catch ever.