ANIMAL RESCUE

'Gilligan's Island Crew': 7 puppies rescued from uninhabited Canadian island

EMBED </>More Videos

A boater in Canada took action after he happened upon a heartbreaking sight: seven puppies stranded on an uninhabited island in the middle of Cross Lake. (JR Cook)

Danny Clemens
CROSS LAKE, Manitoba --
Seven puppies dubbed the Gilligan's Island Crew that were found on an uninhabited island in Canada are now safe and sound.

A boater on Cross Lake in northwestern Manitoba happened upon the dogs on Monday, July 30, according to rescue organization Norway House Animal Rescue. The boater, JR Cook, returned to the island with food, kennels and a doghouse while volunteers worked out a plan to rescue the dogs, many of whom were visibly gaunt.


Cook, his brother Bob and fellow volunteer Leon Colombe returned to the island on Wednesday, August 1, and all seven dogs were successfully rescued. In footage shot from the boat, the chorus of dogs can be heard yapping happily as the rescuers approached the small, rocky island.

NHAR later shared photos of several of the dogs and said they appeared to be doing well.



According to NHAR volunteer Lori De La Rosche, the pups were taken back to Winnipeg for medical evaluation. NHAR said it will focus on rehabilitating and socializing the dogs. They will eventually be put up for adoption.

Those wishing to make a donation to support the dogs' rehabilitation can do so by emailing Norway House Animal Rescue.

It's not immediately clear how long the seven dogs had been on the small island or how they got there.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsdogsu.s. & worldcanadabuzzworthyanimal rescuefeel goodgood news
ANIMAL RESCUE
WATCH: Dog rescued after surviving wildfire in outdoor oven
VIDEO: Dana Point beachgoers help shark back into water
Rescue operation flies more than 100 cats from LA to Seattle
Burro shot in ear with arrow recovering at Riverside animal hospital
More animal rescue
PETS & ANIMALS
LA city animal shelters full to capacity, officials say
Burro who was shot in ear with arrow released back into wild
Meet Adonis, a new mountain lion in Verdugo Mountains
Lemur stolen from Santa Ana Zoo located at Newport Beach hotel
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Santa Clara County office pool wins $543M Mega Millions prize
2 killed in crash involving 2 cars, bicycle in Malibu
VIDEO: Man in medical distress dragged off Long Beach train
Turpin children request their birth certificates, IDs in court hearing
4 SoCal Subways robbed by same suspect still at large, police say
FDA: Parasite found in McDonald's salads sickens nearly 400 people
Thousands turnout for LA Rams job fair at Coliseum
Mother throws young daughter into river, killing her
Show More
Car slams into big rig, ends up under it in Alhambra crash
More than 600 report sickness after eating at Ohio Chipotle
Orange County to file lawsuit against needle exchange program
2 motorcycles lose control, crash into parked car, pole in Alhambra
Vanilla Almond Breeze recalled because it could contain real milk
More News