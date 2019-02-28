8 puppies left abandoned in trash can in parking lot of San Jacinto animal shelter

Updated 28 minutes ago

SAN JACINTO, Calif. (KABC) -- Eight pit bull puppies who were abandoned at an animal shelter parking lot in San Jacinto will be going up for adoption.The Ramona Humane Society tweeted that a person or persons dumped a garbage can filled with the puppies in the parking lot. They sped off in a green truck.It was unclear if the puppies belonged to the person or people who abandoned them, but the shelter chose to hold onto the puppies in case the owner came forward.But if that doesn't happen, they will be up for adoption on Sunday.