PETS & ANIMALS

9-foot alligator in South Carolina drags big dead fish into the night

Unsuspecting campers happened upon a 9-foot alligator trotting across the road with its next meal, a large fish. (Daniel Martin/Storyful)

MONCKS CORNER, SC --
Unsuspecting campers happened upon a huge alligator crossing the road with its next meal, a large fish.

Daniel Martin shot video of the alligator, which he estimated was up to nine feet long, during a recent trip to the Short Stay recreation area in Moncks Corner, South Carolina. Marin said the alligator initially fled when he drove up but later returned to claim his meal.

Martin's footage, shot from inside his car, showed the gator creeping back up to the fish, which it had dropped in the middle of the roadway. After taking a few nibbles off the fish, the alligator grabbed the animal in its jaws and dragged it back into the water and off into the night.
