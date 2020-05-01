Pets & Animals

Disneyland Resort President Rebecca Campbell visits park's horses at Circle D Ranch in Norco

NORCO, Calif. (KABC) -- As Disneyland in Anaheim remains closed to the public, the park's horses have been getting some rest and relaxation elsewhere.

Rebecca Campbell, the president of Disneyland Resort, paid a visit this week to the horses at Circle D Ranch in Norco for a checkup. The horses usually trot up and down the park's Main Street.

Campbell says she wanted to thank the cast members and to see how the animals are adjusting to working from home.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of this station.
