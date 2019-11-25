Pets & Animals

Abandoned baby giraffe watched over by dog in South Africa

SOUTH AFRICA -- A dog and a baby giraffe became unlikely friends at The Rhino Orphanage in Limpopo Province, South Africa.

The baby giraffe was found in a comatose state after being abandoned by his mother

Jazz, who was just 2 days old when he arrived at orphanage, was rescued after being discovered by a farmer.

"They brought in this little giraffe, he was about 2 days old when he came in. He was very weak, his mother had left him alone, so we had to put him onto IV fluids and yes he is doing a lot better now," said orphanage caretaker, Janie Van Heerden. "Hunter's 'human' rescued Jazz and has been nursing him back to health all under Hunter's watchful eye."

Van Heerdan says Jazz was put on IV fluids to build up his strength and is now recovering under the watchful eye of his friend and protector, Hunter the dog.

Jazz is doing much better and will likely be released back into the wild very soon.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsanimal rescuebaby giraffeanimaldogu.s. & worldgood newsfeel good
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Major SoCal storm expected to impact Thanksgiving travel
Mother arrested for DUI, child endangerment after crash in Riverside
Nevada passes 3M population mark with push from Californians
LAX holiday shuttles: Everything you need to know
SoCal forecast: Thanksgiving storm expected to bring rain, snow to SoCal
New poll surveys Californians' stance on impeachment
Study reveals 'smartest' states in the country: How does CA rank?
Show More
Wild hogs may have attacked woman found dead in front yard
'Picked the wrong house' Female bodybuilder, 82, fights intruder
Woman sees father in ultrasound photo of her unborn baby
Fire engulfs 5-story building in Van Nuys
Vigil held for 5-year-old Leimert Park boy who shot himself
More TOP STORIES News