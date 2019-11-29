Take a dog, cat home for the holidays with waived adoption fees on Black Friday

There's one thing missing from your Black Friday shopping list: a dog or cat who is looking for a forever home for the holidays.
The Best Friends Animal Society is offering free pet adoptions at their pet adoption centers in Mission Hills and West Los Angeles through 8 p.m. Friday.
Hundreds of adoptable dogs and cats will be micro-chipped, fixed, vaccinated and ready to go home with you.
However, make sure that you're ready for the responsibility of owning a pet. Animal experts warn against surprising anybody with a new pet.
