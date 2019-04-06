baby animals

Adorable Asian baby elephant slips, slides, stumbles in mud at zoo in Australia

AUSTRALIA -- Just like humans, animals can have a little trouble staying on their feet when they are young.

And if you need proof, look no further than an Asian elephant at Taronga Western Plains Zoo in Australia.

RELATED: 'Dumbo' live-action remake earns estimated $45M at box office over opening weekend

The calf does alright at first but perhaps trying to negotiate the mud wasn't such a good idea.

The elephant starts sliding and then loses its footing.

That definitely won't be a problem when it gets a little bigger.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalselephantsbaby animalscute animalselephantu.s. & world
BABY ANIMALS
Firefighter uses YouTube duck calls to rescue ducklings
April the Giraffe is going on birth control
Bald eaglet dies weeks after hatching in Big Bear nest
Mom chauffeurs baby opossums in adorable Mother's Day video
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Boy recounts moment he carried his sister out of laundromat when Ridgecrest Earthquake hits
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Family of man killed during Compton shootout wants answers
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
Activists worry about potential abuse of face scans for ICE
Show More
SoCal contractor reveals lessons learned about earthquake insurance
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Kids with hand differences show how to climb rocks without hands
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
More TOP STORIES News