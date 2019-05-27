Pets & Animals

ADORABLE: Corgis hit the track for fun race day at Santa Anita

By ABC7.com staff
ARCADIA, Calif. (KABC) -- Adorable corgis and their owners gathered at Santa Anita Park on Sunday for the second annual Corgi Nationals.

Dozens of the breed hit the track Sunday for a fun day of friendly racing.

Racing spots were open to any corgi -- but organizers say the spots filled within 90 seconds.

Corgis and their owners who didn't snag a spot were still invited to watch the races and enjoy the other festivities.

The corgi is perhaps best known as the favorite of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, who has had at least 30 dogs of the breed since she ascended to the throne in the 1950s.

Proceeds from the event went to benefit Queen's Best Stumpy Dog Rescue, a North Hollywood-based nonprofit that rescues special-needs corgis.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsarcadialos angeles countydogsqueen elizabeth
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
Show More
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
Despite horse deaths at Santa Anita, Breeders' Cup is coming to the track
Ridgecrest, Trona communities still reeling from violent earthquakes
VIDEO: Michigan couple rescue opossum struggling in lake
More TOP STORIES News