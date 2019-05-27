ADORABLE: Corgis hit the track for fun race day at Santa Anita

ARCADIA, Calif. (KABC) -- Adorable corgis and their owners gathered at Santa Anita Park on Sunday for the second annual Corgi Nationals.
Dozens of the breed hit the track Sunday for a fun day of friendly racing.
Racing spots were open to any corgi -- but organizers say the spots filled within 90 seconds.
Corgis and their owners who didn't snag a spot were still invited to watch the races and enjoy the other festivities.
The corgi is perhaps best known as the favorite of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, who has had at least 30 dogs of the breed since she ascended to the throne in the 1950s.
Proceeds from the event went to benefit Queen's Best Stumpy Dog Rescue, a North Hollywood-based nonprofit that rescues special-needs corgis.
