Adorable guide puppies train at John Wayne Airport

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- There's a whole lot of cuteness at the John Wayne Airport in Orange County.

Guide Dogs of America exposed 15 puppies to the hustle and bustle of a busy airport on Saturday as part of their training.

The dogs and volunteer handlers even received a personal sheriff's escort through TSA screening.

The puppies are learning how to navigate the ticket counters and terminals and are practicing settling calmly at their handler's feet, all things they will need to do once they become working guide dogs for the blind.
