For the first time ever, a fully albino giant panda has been recorded in the wild, according to a researcher.
It is believed the panda recorded in China is around 1- or 2-years-old.
The nature reserve plans to set up infrared cameras to observe its growth and how it interacts with other giant pandas in the area.
Albino animals tend to be at greater risk from predators because they're easier to see.
Albino giant panda caught on camera for first time in China, researcher says
