Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach reopens this weekend

Only members will be admitted Friday and Saturday and then the general public can reserve admission starting Sunday.
A new exhibition, "Coral Reefs: Nature's Underwater Cities," will debut. The attraction will let visitors learn more about the importance of coral reefs.
Like other businesses allowed to reopen, coronavirus protocols such as physical distancing will be enforced and face coverings for visitors older than 2 are required. Masks will also be sold inside.
RELATED: LA County to allow gyms, museums, day camps, other businesses to reopen starting Friday
Capacity inside the aquarium will be limited and timed reservations made online are needed in advance.
A temperature check is required before entering and hand sanitizing stations will be located inside, including "near any touch area." Constant sanitizing of frequently touched surfaces will be done throughout the day. For more details about the safety protocols, click here.
Those who are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms are asked not to visit.
The aquarium's reopening is part of a broader reopening phase happening in Los Angeles County. Businesses such as gyms, day camps and professional sports facilities without spectators will be allowed to resume operations starting Friday.