Pets & Animals

Baby chicks take advantage of temporary Chicago's Willis Tower closure, peep around

CHICAGO, Illinois -- With no visitors at the Willis Tower Skydeck right now, some baby chicks took the opportunity to enjoy the view.

They ventured out onto the clear observation boxes on the 103rd floor of the tower, taking in the skyline. The glass boxes are 1,353 feet in the air and extend 4.3 feet from the Skydeck.

The chicks celebrated Easter at a farm in Michigan.

The skydeck is closed until April 30 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to its website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalschicagoholidaywillis towercoronaviruscoronavirus chicagocute animalsu.s. & worldphotochickeneaster
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LA County confirms 25 additional deaths, 456 new COVID-19 cases
1st coronavirus stimulus checks will arrive this week: Sources
Not everyone wearing masks as required in Los Angeles
COVID-19: LA County extends 'safer at home' order
Drive-in Easter Sunday service held in Santa Ana parking lot
Coronavirus: Riverside County seeks volunteers amid staffing shortages
Coronavirus: SoCal churches hold Easter Mass without parishioners
Show More
US surpasses Italy for highest COVID-19 death toll
UK PM Boris Johnson out of the hospital
Baby, mom found after leaving Community Prisoner Mother Program in Pomona
Coronavirus: Thousands show up for food giveaways in SoCal
Coronavirus: LA County health official discusses latest data on COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News