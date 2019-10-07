goat

Baby Nigerian dwarf goats just want to have fun

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin -- Staff at Milwaukee County Zoo have their hands full with a herd of Nigerian dwarf goats. The zoo shared this video of a group of kid goats playfully jumping around their enclosure.

VIDEO: Farm in Maine welcomes dozens of baby goats

According to the zoo, the kids, born between April 10 and May 24, are too still too small to join the older animals in the Goat Yard.

RELATED: Colorado family makes wheelchair for baby goat born with disability

The zoo staff shared on Facebook that "Kids just wanna have fun! The baby goats are getting so big and will be in the goat yard next year."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsgoatanimal newsanimalsabc7 originals
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
VIDEO: Farm welcomes dozens of baby goats
Family makes wheelchair for baby goat born with disability
GOAT
Pax The Goat: Edgewater's First Pet Mayor
South Pasadena calling in goats to work on fire-prone hills
Meet Pax: A Chicago community's first pet mayor
Would You Try Goat Yoga?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man allegedly armed with knife fatally shot by deputies in Whittier
Judge rejects President Trump's challenge to tax return turnover
SoCal family seeks liver transplant for 6-month-old boy
Woman walking with husband struck by hit-and-run driver in OC
Too-friendly drive-thru employee drives away customers
Delta: Woman without ticket boards plane at Florida airport
Plans advance for 42-acre waterfront market in San Pedro
Show More
Houston police: Masked men shoot and kill store clerk in robbery
Passenger numbers soar at Hollywood Burbank Airport
Dodgers win 10-4 over Nationals in NLDS Game 3
Chevrolet unveils convertible version of 2020 Corvette
Mom celebrates as daughter with cerebral palsy walks unaided
More TOP STORIES News