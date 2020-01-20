Pets & Animals

Baby gorilla born at LA Zoo for first time in over 20 years

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Zoo has a new baby gorilla.

N'djia, a 25-year-old critically endangered western lowland gorilla, gave birth to her first baby Saturday morning.

Zoo officials say it's the first gorilla birth there in more than 20 years.

"She and her baby spent their first day together bonding behind-the-scenes at Campo Gorilla Reserve," the zoo said on Twitter.



The mother and the baby are being monitored by staff and are doing well, the zoo said.

"This historic birth is a step forward for western lowland gorilla conservation," Denise Verret, CEO and director of the L.A. Zoo, said in a statement. "For the first time in over two decades, Angelenos will have a unique opportunity to watch a gorilla baby grow up at the L.A. Zoo."

Visitors could get lucky and catch a glimpse of the baby gorilla as it explores the zoo's Campo Gorilla Reserve in the coming days.
