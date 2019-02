A baby otter and its mother were reunited at sea after being separated.When the baby was separated from its mother, the Marine Mammal Center rescued it and put it back in the waters of Morro Bay.But the mother appeared to swim away, raising concerns that she might abandon her baby. But then, the mom resurfaced and her baby crawled up onto its mother's chest before they swam away together.It's not clear how they were separated in the first place.