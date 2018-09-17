LONG BEACH, Calif. --Three baby penguins are now ready for their close-up at a Southern California aquarium.
The penguins hatched back in May but were introduced to the public Thursday at the Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach.
One of the birds' handlers said the penguins are native to South America.
"They just plop into the water. The water is around 60 degrees, when it's a nice balmy day, though, they actually stay out on the deck, just kind of get the rays of the sunshine," an aquarium official said.
This is the sixth year that penguin chicks have hatched at the aquarium, and the public is getting a chance to help name them. They just have to donate $100.