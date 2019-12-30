Pets & Animals

Baby Yoda cat: Rescue feline gaining attention for resemblance to Star Wars character

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. -- If you couldn't get enough of the "Baby Yoda" craze, wait until you get a look at a rescue cat coming out of North Carolina.

With beady eyes and long-pointed ears, the cat looks oddly similar to the breakout star from the "Star Wars: The Mandalorian" series.

The Disney Plus character is officially listed as "The Child" but fans have dubbed him Baby Yoda.

The cat, known in real-life as Joy, was found by a Rowan County Humane Society volunteer on Dec. 15 with a large neck wound.

She is currently being fostered by an animal hospital worker until she's ready for a forever home.

You can follow the internet sensation on Facebook at "Baby Yoda Cat."

In case you are unable to adopt the cat, you can preorder a Baby Yoda toy plush toy at shopDisney.com
