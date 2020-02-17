Pets & Animals

Nest camera: Bald eagle chick expected to hatch any minute in Big Bear Valley

BIG BEAR, Calif. (KABC) -- All eyes are on a budding family of bald eagles in Big Bear Valley, as one of their recently laid eggs is expected to hatch any minute.

Jackie, the famous bald eagle who lives in the San Bernardino National Forest, laid two eggs last month. The first chick was expected to hatch around Valentine's Day.

Nature enthusiasts have been anxiously turned in to Friends of Big Bear Valley's live eagle nest camera to witness the chicks hatching.

The bald eagle mother and father, Shadow, have been taking turns sitting on the nest.

"They are both very diligent about turning the eggs each time they up to change position," according to the organization's Facebook page, which added that they've been in an apparent nesting phase, each taking turns bringing a variety of twigs and sticks to place around the eggs.

The incubation period for bald eagle chicks usually takes about 35 days after the first egg is laid, according to officials.
