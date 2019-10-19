Pets & Animals

Bald eagle recovering after hit by car, left on side of road in Connecticut

WATERBURY, Conn. -- Troopers in Connecticut came to the rescue of a bald eagle on the side of the road that had been hit by a vehicle.

The eagle was discovered Wednesday afternoon just before 1 p.m. on Route 8 near exit 25.

Police discovered the bird had a broken wing and called Waterbury Animal Control to the scene to help.

The animal became scared and started running down an embankment toward the Naugatuck River before it was caught and transported to DEEP officers.

Officials with the Connecticut State Police say the bird is stable and was taken to Sharon Audubon for rehab.
