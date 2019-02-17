PETS & ANIMALS

Beagle and possum become best of friends

Puppy and possum become best of friends. Nydia Han reports during Action News at 10 a.m. on February 17, 2019.

A puppy and a possum in Australia are the best of friends.

The two are literally inseparable!

Molly the Beagle lost her litter of puppies at birth.

A few days later, Molly came across a baby possum that had been abandoned by its mother.

The rest, you could say, is history.

The possum now likes to ride on Molly's back, and has been holding on tight ever since. Molly's owner says it seems the two found each other at just the right time.
