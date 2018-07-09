PETS & ANIMALS

Beagle dies after pit bull attack outside of PetSmart

EMBED </>More Videos

Pit bull kills beagle outside Petsmart

SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. --
A PetSmart in Michigan became the scene of a deadly attack when a pit bull brutally attacked a beagle.

The pit bull reportedly escaped its owner's control on Tuesday and attacked the beagle.

"I think that's very scary. Extremely scary, because you don't expect that to happen randomly in a parking lot with your dog," pet owner Shelley Mayle said.

The beagle was rushed into the PetSmart for treatment, but the injuries were too severe to save him.

"Seeing their dog attacking this helpless little beagle. The pit bull's owner tried to step in and call off their dog, but the pit bull bit its owner's hand," Mayle said.

Witnesses said that this is just a harsh reminder to owners to always be aware of their surroundings.

"I know dogs that are unpredictable in certain situations. So, I think, maybe just having a better handle on your dog and knowing what you can and can't do," Mayle said.

Saginaw Township police wrote a citation for the pit bull's owner for violating the vicious dog ordinance. Police said the pit bull seemed to have previous fighting injuries.

"Well it does show there was a previous incident. But we don't have any factual information to show if it was a wild animal that attacked the dog, or was it another dog that attacked the pit bull," Saginaw Township police chief Donald Pussehl said.

The pit bull was released back into its owner's care.

PetSmart issued a statement about the attack saying, "We are deeply saddened by the loss of Gretta as a result of the incident. Our thoughts are with her pet parents during this difficult time."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsdog attackanimal attacku.s. & worldpit bull attackpit bullMichigan
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
WATCH: Divers free 20-foot whale shark trapped in rope
SoCal animal shelters have too many cats and kittens available for adoption
Dog celebrates coming of age with quinceanera
100 goats escape enclosure in Idaho, chow down on neighborhood lawns
7 puppies rescued from uninhabited island
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Proposal planning companies latest trend in wedding industry
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Show More
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News