Pets & Animals

Bear breaks into car for gummy bears

It seems that real bears like gummy bears, and a Colorado woman learned that the hard way.

Every door, every wire, and almost every inch of Cate Siegel's Subaru Forester was destroyed after a bear broke into it.

"He must have just got in, got up and around, got in the backseat and felt a little surprise in the backseat."

Siegel tells TV station KCNC was headed to work Thursday morning when she walked outside her Breckenridge, Colorado home to find both her car and her garage door were open.

"There was a garage opener in the car, he swiped that, must have stepped on it, opened the garage door but luckily our trash had just been taken out...I assume he's not too big because he was able to get around my car and maneuver it," Siegel said.

It made its way through her neighborhood, leaving trash in a few yards, and then into her car to find a sweet treat.

"Gummy bears! His own kind I guess," Siegel said.

Siegel says the candy was in a sealed bag, part of a gift basket she'd received the night before.

Living in the mountains, she says they are always cautious about locking up trash and try to do the same with their doors.

But in this instance, she says she let her guard down.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsanimalbearcar
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Boy recounts moment he carried his sister out of laundromat when Ridgecrest Earthquake hits
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Family of man killed during Compton shootout wants answers
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
Activists worry about potential abuse of face scans for ICE
Show More
SoCal contractor reveals lessons learned about earthquake insurance
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Kids with hand differences show how to climb rocks without hands
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
More TOP STORIES News