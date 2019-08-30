SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KABC) -- Cuteness was caught on video.
A bear cub was struggling to rescue its trapped sibling from a dumpster near Sacramento. Placer County Sheriff's deputies received a call about the stuck bear. They found the cub's sibling trying to open the dumpster to get its brother or sister out.
The deputies came up with a plan to free the club - they put a ladder into the dumpster and the bear cub climbed out to rejoin its family.
Bear cub rescued after deputies answer call for help
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News