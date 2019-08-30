Bear cub rescued after deputies answer call for help

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KABC) -- Cuteness was caught on video.A bear cub was struggling to rescue its trapped sibling from a dumpster near Sacramento. Placer County Sheriff's deputies received a call about the stuck bear. They found the cub's sibling trying to open the dumpster to get its brother or sister out.The deputies came up with a plan to free the club - they put a ladder into the dumpster and the bear cub climbed out to rejoin its family.