'You better get out of here!' Bear busted after breaking into Lake Tahoe home

LAKE TAHOE, Calif. -- A family of three bears broke into a home in Lake Tahoe. And when volunteers tried to chase them out, one cub stayed in the house.

Video of the encounter, inside the home in the community of Homewood, shows what happened next.

Someone can be heard yelling, "You better get out of here!" And the bear listened! The cub got out of the home by climbing over the staircase railing and jumping down the stairs.

A volunteer with the "Bear League" recorded the video on Wednesday and posted it on Facebook.

"It's no fun having bears in houses," the league said. "They do not tidy up after themselves."
