A large bear parked itself atop a tree in La Verne and ran around the neighborhood before eventually being tranquilized and taken back to the forest Thursday.The black bear was first spotted hopping a fence at a church in San Dimas. It was then spotted going on a midnight stroll near Damien High School in La Verne. The animal meandered near the school football field and even took a dip in the pool.The bear eventually left campus and was last seen near 3rd Street.Later in the morning, the bear was spotted perched in a tree about 30 to 40 feet off the ground. The animal stayed in the tree for a few hours, appearing to doze off here and there, and lifting its head up at times to survey its surroundings.Department of Fish and Wildlife officials fired paintballs filled with baby powder to scare the bear down from the tree. It hopped down, then ran around the block several times near the University of La Verne.Officials eventually struck the bear with tranquilizer darts. After it was hit, the male bear still stumbled around the neighborhood for around 10 minutes before it fell asleep in front of a home.The bear was placed in the back of a pickup truck and taken back to the Angeles National Forest. Aside from being tranquilized, the bear was not injured in any way, officials said.