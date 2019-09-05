Pets & Animals

Bear caught getting some shut-eye on bathroom counter in Montana restaurant

By ABC7.com staff
Don't you hate it when this happens? You go to the powder room at a restaurant and there's a bear hogging the bathroom counter.

This happened at a lodge in Montana not far from Yellowstone National Park, so maybe it wasn't completely unexpected.

Apparently, the bear cub slipped into the ladies room unnoticed and took a nap on the counter. It turned into a long nap after U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service tranquilized the bear then took it back to the wild.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsmontanabear cubbearcute animals
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tenaja Fire in IE scorches 1,400 acres; evacuations in effect
Female mountain lion, who survived Woolsey Fire, crosses 101 Fwy
Natural gas leak prompts evacuations in Lake Balboa
Eagle Rock brush fire targeted homeless encampment
Santa Barbara boat fire investigation continues as memorials set to honor victims
Alleged driver who smashed into parked car turns herself in
SoCal fugitive wanted by the FBI captured in Mexico
Show More
Mom's boyfriend to be charged in death of girl hidden in closet
Housing units set aside for chronically homeless in South L.A.
Pentagon sidelines 127 building projects to fund border wall
11 more women say opera legend Placido Domingo harassed them
Carmakers to add alerts to prevent child heatstroke deaths
More TOP STORIES News