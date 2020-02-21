Pets & Animals

Bear tranquilized after wandering Monrovia neighborhood

By ABC7.com staff
MONROVIA, Calif. (KABC) -- A black bear was tranquilized Friday morning after it was spotted wandering a Monrovia neighborhood.

The animal was spotted near Hillcrest Boulevard and N. Mayflower Avenue around 5:30 a.m., making its way along residential streets and into nearby alleys.

At least one vehicle came close to the bear in the middle of a street, driving past it in the early-morning darkness.

The bear could be seen making its way into the front yards of several homes.

Just after 9 a.m., authorities tranquilized the bear and hoisted it into the flatbed of a pickup truck to be transported.
EMBED More News Videos

A massive black bear was seen wandering in a Monrovia neighborhood, prompting a response from local news media, wildlife officials and curious onlookers.


It was unclear whether the bear was the same animal reported in the same neighborhood on Thursday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsmonrovialos angeles countywild animalsbear
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CA inmate confesses killing 2 child molesters in letter to newspaper
3.5-magnitude earthquake hits Castaic area
Sanders to hold rally in Santa Ana ahead of CA primary
Quaden Bayles: Worldwide outpouring of support for bullied boy
1 dead in Long Beach after officer-involved shooting
911 call of man impaled by pole: 'Save me! I have a baby'
Police arrest 4 burglary suspects after chase from Burbank to Castaic
Show More
Gunman shoots 10-month-old Fresno girl
Woman wounded after officer-involved shooting in South LA
Video shows train smash into trucker who avoided car crash
Prosecutors: LA man conspired with polygamists in fraud scheme
OC retirement community helps out nonprofit hit hard by fire
More TOP STORIES News