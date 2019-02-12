NEW YORK CITY -- Before the dogs step into the ring at the Westminster Dog Show, they get on their glam.
Grooming is a very important part of the preparation for the show.
For some dogs, the process can get started days in advance. Others need only a few minutes - wash and go, as one handler told us.
Here's a look at some of what happens before the show at Westminster.
You can read more about the Westminster Dog Show here.
Beauty and the dogs at Westminster
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News