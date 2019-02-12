Pets & Animals

Beauty and the dogs at Westminster

See how the dogs get on their glam before the Westminster Dog Show

NEW YORK CITY -- Before the dogs step into the ring at the Westminster Dog Show, they get on their glam.

Grooming is a very important part of the preparation for the show.

For some dogs, the process can get started days in advance. Others need only a few minutes - wash and go, as one handler told us.

Here's a look at some of what happens before the show at Westminster.

You can read more about the Westminster Dog Show here.
