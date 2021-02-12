Pets & Animals

Big Bear bald eagle lays 2nd egg in nest after losing earlier eggs to ravens

Jackie and Shadow now have two eggs to watch over in their Big Bear nest which is monitored by a live camera
By ABC7.com staff
BIG BEAR VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- A pair of beloved and highly-watched bald eagles in Big Bear Valley may be welcoming another possible addition to the family.

A viewer was watching the eagle cam online when he noticed Jackie was laying a second egg Thursday afternoon.

That's good news for the feathered couple, Jackie and Shadow. Last month they lost two eggs to ravens and a third was broken during the laying process.

The group Friends of Big Bear Valley installed the eagle nest cam in 2015.

A history of eagles in the area is available here.

The nest is located about 145 feet up in a Jeffrey pine tree with a view of Big Bear Lake. Jackie is believed to be around 9 years old and Shadow is around 7.

If the eggs survive, hatching could be sometime after March 15.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsbig bearbig bear lakesan bernardino countybald eagle
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
California expanding vaccine eligibility in March
Maps show private schools reopening where public schools aren't
SoCal nurse who beat COVID gives breathing exercise tips
3rd stimulus check for $1,400 clears House committee
Here are the CVS locations in SoCal offering COVID vaccines
Activists call for disbanding of USC's campus police department
Trump lawyers argue impeachment based on 'hatred,' not facts
Show More
CDC: Strong evidence in-person schooling can be done safely
COVID 'long haulers': Survivor discovers his own path to healing
Watch award-eligible films from the safety of your own car
Gas-saving hybrid power coming to pickup trucks, Jeep models
White House aide suspended for threatening reporter
More TOP STORIES News