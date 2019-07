BIG BEAR, Calif. (KABC) -- A pair of beloved bald eagles at Big Bear who have been watched for months on a livestream as they waited for eggs to hatch have welcomed their first chick.The footage shows glimpses of the baby being guarded closely in the nest.Eagles Jackie and Shadow have had everyone glued to the livestream from Big Bear waiting for the eggs to hatch.By Saturday afternoon, one of the eggs began to crack while the chick inside began to pry its way out.By Sunday morning, the baby could be seen squirming around and letting out little chirps.