Blue sea dragons wash up on South African beach

Ogre-faced spiders are believed to have the largest eyes of all known spider species. And although they lack ears, they can hear both low frequency and high frequency sounds, according to a study published Thursday in the journal Current Biology.

Scientists developing new materials are studying an unlikely source of strength: a beetle that can withstand being run over by a car.

SOUTH AFRICA (KABC) -- Several bizarre sea creatures washed up on a beach in South Africa recently, inspiring awe among folks who rarely get to see such wildlife outside of a nature documentary.The creatures, known as blue sea dragons because of their whimsical appearance, turned up on the shore of Fish Hoek Beach near Cape Town.The shell-less mollusks, known scientifically as Glaucus Atlanticus, float upside down just beneath the surface of the water and are carried by the winds and currents.If you ever find one, you'll want to look but avoid touching them because they give a nasty sting.