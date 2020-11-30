Blue sea dragons wash up on South African beach

The creatures, known as blue sea dragons because of their whimsical appearance, turned up on the shore of Fish Hoek Beach near Cape Town.
Ogre-faced spider: These spiders lack ears, but they can still hear you, study says
The shell-less mollusks, known scientifically as Glaucus Atlanticus, float upside down just beneath the surface of the water and are carried by the winds and currents.
If you ever find one, you'll want to look but avoid touching them because they give a nasty sting.
How the diabolical ironclad beetle is virtually 'uncrushable'