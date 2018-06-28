SNAKE

Boa constrictor found in rental car returned at Oakland airport

It was a slithery surprise at Oakland International Airport when a 5 foot long boa constrictor was discovered in a rental car. (Alameda County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)

OAKLAND, Calif. --
It was a slithery surprise at Oakland International Airport when a 5-foot-long boa constrictor was discovered in a rental car.

The Alameda County Sheriff's Department posted a picture on Facebook asking the rightful owner to please come claim the snake.

Officials say they have no idea how it got there, although they're pretty sure it's not an emotional support animal.

Good news for the snake: It was adopted by the people who found it.
