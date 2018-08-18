PETS & ANIMALS

Postal worker finds huge boa wrapped around Kansas mailbox

EMBED </>More Videos

A postal worker found a large boa constrictor wrapped around the mailbox of a home in Overland Park, Kansas. Police believe the rogue snake is a pet on the run. (Overland Park Police/Twitter)

Danny Clemens
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. --
Snow, rain, heat and gloom won't stop the United States Postal Service from delivering mail, but a red-tailed boa constrictor will.

A postal worker recently found one such snake wrapped around the mailbox and railing of a home in Overland Park, Kansas, and understandably did not complete that day's mail delivery.

It took several officers to untangle the snake, according to photos released by the Overland Park Police Department.

Police believe the serpant is an escaped pet, KMBC reported, but have yet to identify the owner.

Though boas can grow to be 10 feet long and live for more than two decades, it's not uncommon for them to be raised as pets.


In light of the bizarre discovery, Overland Police spokesperson John Lacy reassured residents that the city does not have a snake problem and quipped on Twitter that it is still safe for children to play outside.

Police originally identified the snake as a ball python but later said it was a red-tailed boa.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalssnakeu.s. & worldbizarremailmanKansas
Related
Huge snake cozies up to new neighbor's front door grilles
WATCH: 9-foot cobra pulled from van's glove compartment
PETS & ANIMALS
Santa Clarita equine therapy program seeks new home
Man wades into river full of bears for selfie
VIDEO: Wild cats roam La Canada Flintridge family's backyard
Cat lovers: Here's your perfect job
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Man fatally struck after trying to carjack drivers in Mead Valley
Officials investigate cause of death for Colorado mom, kids
3.2-magnitude earthquake shakes Big Bear area, USGS says
1 killed in shooting on 91 Freeway in Cerritos
VIDEO: Woman throws coffee on hired contractor at Century City apartment
Meet Regina Scott, LAPD's 1st black woman deputy chief
Holy Fire: Suspect's arraignment suspended after bizarre outbursts
Gavin Newsom says he would run CA as 'positive alternative to Trump'
Show More
Santa Clarita equine therapy program seeks new home
6.0 earthquake shakes Costa Rica near Panama border
8th-grade teacher reported missing in Santa Clarita
Rapper Young Thug arrested at album-release party in Hollywood
CA bill attempts to curb sugary drink consumption among children
More News