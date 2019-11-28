Bobcat caught on camera prowling the Santa Clarita foothills

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (KABC) -- A bobcat was caught on camera prowling around in the foothills of Santa Clarita recently.
A local photographer caught the feline on camera stealthily lurking around at the night time.
Bobcats are said to be highly adaptable to both wild and urban environments, but they prefer to live in areas with a lot of vegetation or steep rocky terrain, according to the Los Padres Forrest Watch website.
These cats typically avoid contact with humans which makes them fairly difficult to spot.
Just this week a new mountain lion was also spotted in the Santa Monica Mountains.
For more information about bobcats and the best times to catch a glimpse of one, head over to the Los Padres Forest Watch website.
