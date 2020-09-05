Calabasas warns people to watch out for rattlesnakes Labor Day weekend

The City of Calabasas tweeted out a video Friday taken near de Anza Park.
If you're out and about this holiday weekend, look out for these guys! Summer heat means rattlesnakes. Resident Kristine Clark captured these images near de Anza Park. Stay alert and keep pets near you at all times. pic.twitter.com/Qs1ZWjTOcc— City of Calabasas (@CityofCalabasas) September 4, 2020
The City is reminding everyone summer heat means rattlesnakes.
It's a good reminder to stay alert and keep your pets near you at all times.
