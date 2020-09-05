Pets & Animals

Calabasas warns people to watch out for rattlesnakes Labor Day weekend

The City is reminding everyone summer heat means rattlesnakes.
CALABASAS, Calif. (KABC) -- Aside from the sweltering heat wave expected this Labor Day weekend, rattlesnakes will be another thing to watch out for when going out.

The City of Calabasas tweeted out a video Friday taken near de Anza Park.


It's a good reminder to stay alert and keep your pets near you at all times.

Extreme heat wave expected to strain CA power grid over Labor Day weekend
EMBED More News Videos

Temperatures across the Southland are expected to push well above the triple digit mark for most locations over the next three days. Consequently, California's Independent System Operator has declared a Flex Alert starting Saturday at 3 p.m.

