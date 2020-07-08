Endangered California condors seen in Sequoia National Park for first time in nearly 50 years

SEQUOIA NATIONAL PARK, Calif. -- Endangered California condors have been spotted in Sequoia National Park for the first time in nearly 50 years as the giant birds reclaim historic habitat lost when the species teetered on the brink of extinction.The National Park Service says condors were observed atop the granite dome of Moro Rock in late May.Condors fitted with GPS transmitters were also tracked flying around Giant Forest.The birds are scavengers and almost died out in large part due to ingesting lead in the carcasses of animals shot by hunters.A captive-breeding program has been releasing condors back into the wild and the birds are expanding back into their former range.