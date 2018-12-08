CAMP FIRE

Camp Fire evacuee returns home to find lost dog patiently waiting

EMBED </>More Videos

A family returned home after being forced to evacuate from the Camp Fire's flames to find their dog watching over their property. (KGO-TV)

PARADISE, Calif. --
A woman returned home weeks after being forced to evacuate from the Camp Fire's flames to find her faithful dog watching over her property.

Both of Andrea Gaylord's dogs went missing as her home burned to the ground. Miguel was found 87 miles away with an animal rescue volunteer Shayla Sullivan, but Madison was still missing.

While Gaylord was unable to go back to the property to search for Madison, Sullivan was.

VIDEO: Dog survives Camp Fire, stays behind to guard burned property
EMBED More News Videos

Madison the dog couldn't be found when his owner had to evacuate from the Camp Fire in Butte County, but he survived and stayed to guard the lot where the home once stood.



"I have 141 phone calls on my cellphone from this gal, helping us find our dogs," Gaylord said.

Sullivan brought in food and water to where the home once stood, hoping to find Madison.

"It was very comforting to know that you were making it in, even if I couldn't," said Gaylord.

Sullivan eventually pulled up to the property weeks after the fire to find Madison waiting patiently for his family to return.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsCamp Firewildfireevacuationpetlost petpetsanimalanimal newsanimalsNorthern California
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Timeline of Terror: The evacuation of Paradise from beginning to end
VIDEO: Resident of Paradise battles high winds as he flees fire
CAMP FIRE
Camp Fire evacuees find lost dog waiting for them
Deputy's bodycam captures terrifying early moments of Camp Fire
Camp Fire: SoCal man delivers $1K checks to Paradise High students, staff
Man who lost home in Camp Fire gets pardon from governor for old drug conviction
More Camp Fire
PETS & ANIMALS
K9 officer unsure of new snow boots
Mountain lion found dead with burns after surviving Woolsey Fire
Dog left paralyzed after apparently being thrown off Hollywood roof
PETA says people to stop using 'anti-animal language'
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
CSUN police boost patrols after letter threatens mass shooting
Deputy charged with manslaughter for 2016 Norwalk shooting
$525M suit to be filed in shooting of man at Hollywood Walgreens
LAPD officer tackles DUI suspect in Northridge
Life in prison recommended for man who drove into counterprotesters at white nationalist rally
Indiana teen charged with killing pregnant schoolmate
Neighbors fill growing pothole with Christmas tree
Quadriplegic artist in Whittier defies odds, uses mouth to paint
Show More
Bicyclist killed after being struck by car in Cudahy
Woman who accused man of rape outraged he got no jail time
Recalled breakfast sausage links may have metal inside
LAUSD teachers preparing for potential strike
Man gives first-class seat to mother and baby
More News