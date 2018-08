It's a story showing how first responders go beyond the call of duty.Cal Fire on Saturday posted photos online with the words "after a father informed his daughter that her fish "Grant" was likely dead, both were in for quite a shock when they returned home to a note and well-fed fish!"Thanks to Cal Fire Engine 1489 and Corning police, "Grant" was eating plenty while his owners were evacuated in Northern California's Carr Fire.The Carr Fire, near Redding , has burned over 186,000 acres and is 55 percent contained.The touching Cal Fire Facebook post also reminded homeowners to have a plan for pets when evacuating.