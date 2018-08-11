PETS & ANIMALS

Carr Fire evacuees find fish alive, fed by Cal Fire firefighters

EMBED </>More Videos

It's a story showing how first responders go beyond the call of duty.

By ABC7.com staff
REDDING, Calif. (KABC) --
It's a story showing how first responders go beyond the call of duty.

Cal Fire on Saturday posted photos online with the words "after a father informed his daughter that her fish "Grant" was likely dead, both were in for quite a shock when they returned home to a note and well-fed fish!"

Thanks to Cal Fire Engine 1489 and Corning police, "Grant" was eating plenty while his owners were evacuated in Northern California's Carr Fire.



The Carr Fire, near Redding, has burned over 186,000 acres and is 55 percent contained.

The touching Cal Fire Facebook post also reminded homeowners to have a plan for pets when evacuating.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsfishcal firefirefightersbuzzworthyCarr Firefeel goodNorthern California
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Carr Fire is seventh-most destructive in California history
PETS & ANIMALS
Mountain lion breaks into Colorado home, kills house cat
23 French bulldog pups rescued from cruel conditions to be up for adoption
LA animal shelters to lower adoption fees this weekend
Cows corner fleeing suspect in Florida field
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Holy Fire containment rises to 36 percent; 22,158 acres burned
Holy Fire evacuees thank firefighters who risked their lives
Man found dead in vacant car wash in Tustin
LA Chargers take on AZ Cardinals in preseason game
Holy Fire threatens Temescal Valley spa, leaves workers worried
Authorities probe how 'suicidal' employee could steal plane
Decomposing body found in column of Lancaster supermarket
WATCH: Cars swept away by floodwaters at NJ car dealership
Show More
In wake of critical book, Trump calls Omarosa 'a lowlife'
2 killed, 3 others injured in multi-vehicle crash on 405 Fwy in OC
V.S. Naipaul, Nobel Prize-winning author, dies at 85
Shooter sought after woman killed by stray bullet in East LA
Deputies shoot suspect in Lakewood after he steals taser
More News