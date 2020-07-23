Pets & Animals

California's only known wolf pack gets bigger with 8 pups

LASSEN COUNTY, Calif. -- California's only known wolf pack is getting bigger.

Eight youngsters were tallied in the Lassen Pack in northeastern California, according to an April-through-June report from the state Department of Fish and Wildlife. Genetic testing of their excrement shows at least four are male and two are female, according to the agency.

The father is a black-furred male that began traveling with the pack last year. He isn't related to any other known California wolves, and his origin isn't clear, the agency said.

The pack in Lassen County now has at least 14 animals.

The Lassen Pack added eight pups this year. The little ones have already been caught on video roaming the forests in Lassen and Plumas counties.

This is the fourth consecutive year the pack has added pups, which means there are at least 14 members. The pups can make a lot of noise, but they don't quite sound like the adults just yet.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
